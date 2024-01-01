Blac Chyna hints at wanting more kids now custody battles are resolved

Blac Chyna has suggested she wants more children with current partner Derrick Milano.

The reality star, who has had several plastic surgery features reversed, has told Entertainment Tonight the only reason she might go under the knife again is to have more children.

“I feel like the only time I’ll have to get surgery again is if I have our babies,” she said on-camera to rapper boyfriend of several months, Derrick. “I actually had two C-sections, so that’s the only surgery.”

Derrick added that he “absolutely” wants to have kids with his partner.

Blac, who now goes by her birth name Angela Renee White, is already mum to son King Cairo, 11, with ex-partner Tyga, and daughter Dream seven, with Rob Kardashian.

Despite being keen to become a mum again, she admitted her kids aren't so keen on expanding the family. "I think I said something to Dream one time, like, ‘Dream, would you want a little brother or sister?’ And Dream was like, ‘No.' Then she'll be like ‘Well, I would maybe want a little brother, that way he’ll be really nice to me.'”

Angela has been embroiled in messy custody battles with both of her ex-partners, but she confirmed these have been resolved.

"We have structure. I think structure’s key,” she said. “I fought my way through it. It’s done. I’m so excited. You have no idea.”

In September 2023, she announced she had been sober for a year.

"September 14 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself," she wrote on Instagram. "I made up my mind on September 14 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practising sobriety.”