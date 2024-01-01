Star Trek: Enterprise's Gary Graham dies aged 73

Gary Graham, best known for his role in Star Trek: Enterprise, has died aged 73.

The actor's ex-wife Susan Lavelle announced the news on her Instagram page.

"It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex-husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today," she wrote. "We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side."

She didn't talk about a cause of death, but said, "This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief."

Gary was best known for his role as Vulcan ambassador Soval in Star Trek: Enterprise. He also appeared in several films and TV shows including JAG, M.A.N.T.I.S., Universal Dead, Renegades, Nip/Tuck, Nash Bridges, Walker Texas Ranger, Dukes Of Hazard, and Ally McBeal.