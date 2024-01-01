Dana Carvey's son Dex's cause of death revealed

Dana Carvey's son Dex died from an accidental overdose.

Dex died in November, but the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office has just released his official cause of death.

The 32-year-old son of Dana Carvey died of a lethal mix of fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine. His death was ruled accidental.

He was found unresponsive by his girlfriend, and authorities were unsuccessful in attempts to revive him when they arrived.

Dana, who is best known for his role in Wayne's World and as a regular on Saturday Night Live, recently talked about how he, his wife Paula, and their younger son Thomas, 31, are dealing with Dec's death.

“It’s me and my wife and our son’s private journey,” said the 68-year-old on the podcast he hosts with David Spade, Fly on the Wall. "We’re all together. And we do a lot of fun things. We hike, we go to church. You just want to make sure you keep moving.”

Dana has returned to hosting the podcast, saying it "is going to be very healthy for me as I recover. 'Cause I’m kind of on the pain train with about millions of other people on this planet. And you don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better."