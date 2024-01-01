Anatomy of a Fall lands 11 César Awards nominations

Anatomy of a Fall has continued its awards season hot streak with 11 nominations for France's César Awards.

The legal thriller was nominated for Best Film, Best Director for Justine Triet, Best Original Screenplay for Triet and Arthur Harari, Best Actress for its German leading lady Sandra Hüller and Male Revelation for its child star Milo Machado Graner, among other categories.

It did not top the nominations, however, as Thomas Cailley's fantasy drama The Animal Kingdom, set in a world where humans begin to turn into animals, picked up 12. Anatomy of a Fall came in second, followed by Jeanne Herry's All Your Faces with nine, and The Goldman Case with eight.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, another awards season hit, was nominated for Best Foreign Film. Nolan will attend the ceremony to receive an honorary César along with French director Agnès Jaoui.

Triet has enjoyed remarkable international success since she became the third female director to win the Palme d'Or for her courtroom thriller at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.

The movie won best screenplay and best foreign film at the Golden Globes earlier this month and has been nominated for seven BAFTAs and five Oscars.

When the Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, Triet was the only woman shortlisted for Best Director. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Editing.

It was not nominated for Best International Feature Film because French movie officials chose The Taste of Things as the country's submission instead - and it did not make the final five.

The 2024 Césars will be held at L'Olympia in Paris on 23 February, while the Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 10 March.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Best Film:

Anatomy of a Fall

Junkyard Dog

All Your Faces

The Goldman Case

The Animal Kingdom

Best Director:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Catherine Breillat, Last Summer

Jeanne Herry, All Your Faces

Cédric Kahn, The Goldman Case

Thomas Cailley, The Animal Kingdom

Best Original Screenplay:

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Jean-Baptiste Durand, Junkyard Dog

Jeanne Herry, All Your Faces

Nathalie Hertzberg and Cédric Khan, The Goldman Case

Thomas Cailley and Pauline Munier, The Animal Kingdom

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Valérie Donzelli and Audrey Diwan, Just The Two Of Us

Vanessa Filho, Consent

Catherine Breillat, Last Summer

Best Actress:

Marion Cotillard, Little Blue Girl

Léa Drucker, Last Summer

Virginie Efira, Just The Two Of Us

Hafsia Herzi, The Rapture

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor:

Romain Duris, The Animal Kingdom

Benjamin Lavernhe, L'Abbé Pierre - A Century of Devotion

Melvil Poupaud, Just The Two Of Us

Raphaël Quenard, Yannick

Arieh Worthalter, The Goldman Case

Best Supporting Actress:

Leila Bekhti, All Your Faces

Galatea Bellugi, Junkyard Dog

Élodie Bouchez, All Your Faces

Adèle Exarchopoulos, All Your Faces

Miou-Miou, All Your Faces

Best Supporting Actor:

Swann Arlaud, Anatomy of a Fall

Anthony Bajon, Junkyard Dog

Arthur Harari, The Goldman Case

Pio Marmaï, Yannick

Antoine Reinartz, Anatomy of a Fall

Female Revelation:

Celeste Brunnquell, No Love Lost

Kim Higelin, Consent

Suzanne Jouannet, The Royal Way

Rebecca Marder, Grand Expectations

Ella Rumpf, Marguerite's Theorem

Male Revelation:

Julien Frison, Marguerite's Theorem

Paul Kircher, The Animal Kingdom

Samuel Kircher, Last Summer

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Raphaël Quenard, Junkyard Dog

Best Foreign Film:

Kidnapped

Dead Leaves

Oppenheimer

Perfect Days

The Nature of Love