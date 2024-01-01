Anatomy of a Fall lands 11 César Awards nominations

- NEWS
Anatomy of a Fall has continued its awards season hot streak with 11 nominations for France's César Awards.
The legal thriller was nominated for Best Film, Best Director for Justine Triet, Best Original Screenplay for Triet and Arthur Harari, Best Actress for its German leading lady Sandra Hüller and Male Revelation for its child star Milo Machado Graner, among other categories.
It did not top the nominations, however, as Thomas Cailley's fantasy drama The Animal Kingdom, set in a world where humans begin to turn into animals, picked up 12. Anatomy of a Fall came in second, followed by Jeanne Herry's All Your Faces with nine, and The Goldman Case with eight.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, another awards season hit, was nominated for Best Foreign Film. Nolan will attend the ceremony to receive an honorary César along with French director Agnès Jaoui.
Triet has enjoyed remarkable international success since she became the third female director to win the Palme d'Or for her courtroom thriller at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.
The movie won best screenplay and best foreign film at the Golden Globes earlier this month and has been nominated for seven BAFTAs and five Oscars.
When the Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, Triet was the only woman shortlisted for Best Director. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Editing.
It was not nominated for Best International Feature Film because French movie officials chose The Taste of Things as the country's submission instead - and it did not make the final five.
The 2024 Césars will be held at L'Olympia in Paris on 23 February, while the Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 10 March.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Best Film:
Anatomy of a Fall
Junkyard Dog
All Your Faces
The Goldman Case
The Animal Kingdom
Best Director:
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Catherine Breillat, Last Summer
Jeanne Herry, All Your Faces
Cédric Kahn, The Goldman Case
Thomas Cailley, The Animal Kingdom
Best Original Screenplay:
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Jean-Baptiste Durand, Junkyard Dog
Jeanne Herry, All Your Faces
Nathalie Hertzberg and Cédric Khan, The Goldman Case
Thomas Cailley and Pauline Munier, The Animal Kingdom
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Valérie Donzelli and Audrey Diwan, Just The Two Of Us
Vanessa Filho, Consent
Catherine Breillat, Last Summer
Best Actress:
Marion Cotillard, Little Blue Girl
Léa Drucker, Last Summer
Virginie Efira, Just The Two Of Us
Hafsia Herzi, The Rapture
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Actor:
Romain Duris, The Animal Kingdom
Benjamin Lavernhe, L'Abbé Pierre - A Century of Devotion
Melvil Poupaud, Just The Two Of Us
Raphaël Quenard, Yannick
Arieh Worthalter, The Goldman Case
Best Supporting Actress:
Leila Bekhti, All Your Faces
Galatea Bellugi, Junkyard Dog
Élodie Bouchez, All Your Faces
Adèle Exarchopoulos, All Your Faces
Miou-Miou, All Your Faces
Best Supporting Actor:
Swann Arlaud, Anatomy of a Fall
Anthony Bajon, Junkyard Dog
Arthur Harari, The Goldman Case
Pio Marmaï, Yannick
Antoine Reinartz, Anatomy of a Fall
Female Revelation:
Celeste Brunnquell, No Love Lost
Kim Higelin, Consent
Suzanne Jouannet, The Royal Way
Rebecca Marder, Grand Expectations
Ella Rumpf, Marguerite's Theorem
Male Revelation:
Julien Frison, Marguerite's Theorem
Paul Kircher, The Animal Kingdom
Samuel Kircher, Last Summer
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Raphaël Quenard, Junkyard Dog
Best Foreign Film:
Kidnapped
Dead Leaves
Oppenheimer
Perfect Days
The Nature of Love