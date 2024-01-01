New details revealed about J.J. Abrams' TV series Duster

New details have been revealed about J.J. Abrams' upcoming TV show Duster.

The Lost and Alias mastermind is currently co-creating his first TV show in more than 10 years, a crime thriller series starring Lost actor Josh Holloway.

Set in the American Southwest in 1972, Duster follows the first Black female FBI agent who hires a getaway driver to help her take down a major crime syndicate.

Holloway's co-star Corbin Bernsen revealed more details about the mysterious show in an interview on interactive mobile platform Moar.

"It's very, very cool. Set in the '70s. I'm not sure how much I'm supposed to say or not say, I haven't been told not to. But it's kind of in the vein of all those great '70s getaway (films)," he shared. "It's a car. Josh Holloway is a driver... it's somewhere somewhere between a caper, dark comedy, a little bit of Quentin Tarantino, if you will."

Bernsen, who plays the character Wade Ellis, also teased that the show will feature the "absurd things" that Abrams "likes to do" and will have a strong emphasis on music.

While the series is currently being filmed, its expected finish date has been pushed back due to last year's dual Hollywood strikes.

"I think we're a good year off because we're still filming, we got delayed during the strike. We just went back to work a couple of weeks ago," he explained.

The L.A. Law star added that he is looking forward to seeing the finished product, saying, "I'm like everybody else. I just want to see what happens. I want to see how it turns out."

Abrams created the drama with LaToya Morgan and it is expected to run for eight episodes.