Jason Momoa claims he predicted 2022 volcanic eruptions in Hawaii

Jason Momoa has claimed that he predicted the volcanic eruptions in Hawaii in 2022.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the Aquaman actor claimed he had a feeling two volcanoes were going to erupt at the same time while filming Chief of War in his native Hawaii.

"Yeah. Mauna Loa and Kilauea went off, I think the first time in written history, two volcanoes," Jason told the talk show host. "I was actually directing the finale. We were on the lava fields. And I'd said at the very beginning of shooting, 'The volcanoes are going to go off when we do this.'"

The Fast X star, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, added, "Everyone didn't believe me. I'm like, 'It's going to go off.'"

Jason, 44, noted that he had warned his friend about his premonition, adding that he was "100 per cent" sure.

"I'm riding with my best friend Brian (and said,) 'The volcanoes are going off tonight,'" he recalled. "Sure enough, that was 11 a.m., and at 4 a.m. we got the call that Mauna Loa went off."

The two volcanoes simultaneously erupted in 2022. A dual eruption hadn't been seen since 1984.

Jason had been shooting his new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War, in the U.S. island state. The historical drama tells the story of the unification of the Hawaiian islands from an indigenous perspective.

The series is expected to premiere later this year.