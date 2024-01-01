Hillary Clinton reacts to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Oscars snubs

Hillary Clinton has reacted to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars snubs.

The former first lady took to Instagram on Wednesday to show her support for Gerwig and Robbie after they did not receive Best Director or Best Actress nominations ahead of the upcoming awards ceremony.

"Greta and Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you," Clinton, 76, wrote in the post. "You're both so much more than Kenough."

It was announced yesterday that Barbie has received eight Oscar nominations. Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film, while America Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

On Wednesday's episode of the Today Show, actress Michelle Yeoh expressed her disappointment at Gerwig and Robbie's lack of nominations.

"You know, joy and disappointment, it seems to go hand in hand," the A Haunting in Venice star said. "It's just, for us, it's like, it's not enough nominations to go around."

"The only take is like, it's so competitive out there and there is no guarantee because you're not the only voter, you know? It's widespread," Yeoh, 61, continued. "Thank God the movie got nominated for Best Picture. But you do think, 'How do you get nominated for Best Picture but not Best Director and not Best Actress?'"

The 96th Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.