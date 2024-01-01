Melissa Barrera speaks out on Scream firing

(Cover) - EN Sex & Love - Melissa Barrera speaks out on "shocking" Scream firing.

The actress, who played Sam Carpenter in the rebooted horror franchise, has admitted she was taken aback after her social media comments were seen to be antisemitic.

"I’m not the first person that’s happened to, but it was shocking," she told Rolling Stone. "I don’t even know what to say. I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn’t be controversial. It shouldn’t be up for debate. So, I’m very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand, and I think most people in the world also do."

Jenna Ortega also left the movie after Melissa. Her move was previously blamed on her busy schedule, however, Melissa suggested there might have been more to it.

“Listen, Jenna is a good egg," she said. "She’s a good person and we love each other. She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what.”

The Mexican star added that situations like this have taught her who her friends are.

"It’s like a filter. It’s very important, in this industry, to know who you can count on and who you can’t, and who you wanna work with and who you don’t.”