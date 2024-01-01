Kevin Spacey faces backlash after announcing upcoming appearance at horror convention

Kevin Spacey has announced he will attend a horror convention next month.

The American Beauty star has kept a low profile since facing sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. He was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men in July 2023.

It was announced on Wednesday he will appear at the three-day Mad Monster Party in February, a horror convention in North Carolina.

The convention posted the news on their social media channels, next to a photo of Kevin with blood dripping down his hand.

It read: "Kevin will be joining us all 3 days, and he does NOT offer table selfies."

Professional photo ops with the actor were noted as costing $225 (£177) each.

The backlash against his upcoming appearance was immediate, with Mad Monster disabling comments on Instagram.

"MAD MONSTER knows exactly what they're doing by giving Kevin Spacey a platform. They want the controversy cause it brings free press," wrote one outraged fan.

Another agreed: "Their decision to bring in Kevin Spacey, delete all comments objecting, and block those seeking refunds breaks my heart. So long," someone else added.

Kevin, 64, has previously called the sexual misconduct claims against him "madness" and accused those behind them of lying for financial gain.