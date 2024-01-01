Crystal Hefner reveals 'gross' Playboy mansion was filled with mould

Hugh Hefner's widow has told how the infamous Playboy mansion was "rundown and gross".



Crystal Hefner, who had been married to Hugh for five years when he died in 2017, has revealed what it was like inside the outwardly impressive mansion.



"This was a beautiful English Tudor home - and my family is from England - on five acres in the middle of LA,” she told People. "But over time, I saw that this place doesn’t really get cleaned that well and there’s mould. It just felt rundown and gross after a while. Everything was mouldy and dusty and it was just hoarder central in the mansion.”



She added that the 1927 mansion had many game rooms but she was “always afraid to touch too many things in there. I have no idea what happens in there."



Crystal, 37, has just released her book, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.



In it, she talks about how her time at the mansion was "breaking (her down), one way or another. The house was literally making me sick.”



The mansion was sold in 2016 for $100 million (£78.6 million) to an investment firm, although the Playboy founder was allowed to live on the estate for $ 1 million (£786,000) a year in rent, until he died.



Crystal and Hugh were married in 2012. Hugh died five years later, aged 91.