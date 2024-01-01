Adam Sandler's animation Leo to get sequel

Adam Sandler's animated musical comedy 'Leo' is getting a sequel.

Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed they are "firing on all cylinders" to make a follow-up to the hit 2023 flick.

The positively reviewed movie tells the story of a tuatara longing for the wild and worried about dying who is taken home by different students per the assignment of a strict substitute teacher, but gets himself caught up in the troubles of each student, and offers great advice to each of them.

Speaking to The Wrap, Sarandos said: "We're kicking around Leo 2 right now. The animation team is firing on all cylinders."

On why it pulled in the viewers, he continued: "Look, I think Leo resonated for the same reason The Sea Beast did last year. People love it. And they do watch it over and over again, which drives engagement and attachment.

"Leo and The Sea Beast are proof points that we can create original IP in the animated space. I'm super thrilled with Leo."

'Leo' marked the second animated feature from Sandler's production company Happy Madison Productions, more than two decades after the first, 2002's 'Eight Crazy Nights'.

As well as Sandler in the titular role, the voice cast boasts Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Allison Strong, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, and Nick Swardson.