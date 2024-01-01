Netflix cancels release of Halle Berry movie The Mothership

Netflix has scrapped the release of Halle Berry's sci-fi film 'The Mothership'.

The movie had finished filming back in 2021 but was unable to be completed after a number of delays in post-production, leading the streaming giant to axe the picture altogether.

According to The InSneider, the film still required plenty of reshoots and one of the children in the flick had aged significantly since filming had first wrapped.

'The Mothership' is the latest Hollywood film not to be released even though filming had finished after Warner Bros. axed three movies – 'Coyote vs. Acme', 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' and the DC adventure 'Batgirl' – for financial reasons in recent years.

The plot follows Sara Morse (Berry) and takes place a year after her husband's mysterious disappearance from their rural farm.

When Sara and her children find an extraterrestrial object underneath their home, they hope that it will lead them to the truth about his disappearance.

Halle was joined in the cast by Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matthew Charman had been due to direct the feature.

The 57-year-old actress signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix in 2021 following the success of her sports drama 'Bruised', which she both directed and starred in. She is set to continue working with the streamer on action film 'The Union'.

In a statement at the time, the 'Die Another Day' actress said: "My directorial debut, 'Bruised', was a labour of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] [CEOs of Netflix] would treat it with great care.

"The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."