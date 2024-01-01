Halle Berry's completed film The Mothership shelved by Netflix - report

Netflix executives have reportedly cancelled the release of Halle Berry's sci-fi The Mothership.

The Oscar-winning actress finished filming the movie in 2021, however, Netflix officials have reportedly opted to shelve the project after a series of delays in the post-production stage, reports The InSneider newsletter.

The film reportedly needed extensive reshoots to get it ready for release and bosses at the streaming service decided to scrap the project instead of pressing ahead with them, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Mothership, also starring Omari Hardwick and Molly Parker, follows a woman who discovers an extra-terrestrial object underneath her home a year after her husband's mysterious disappearance. She embarks on a mission to find her husband and uncover the truth.

The film was written and directed by Bridges of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman, who made his feature directorial debut with the unreleased project.

Despite the decision, Berry is still working with Netflix, which released her directorial debut Bruised in 2021. She has also filmed The Union, previously known as Our Man From Jersey, with Mark Wahlberg for the streamer.

Berry and Netflix have yet to comment on The Mothership news.

The sci-fi joins a list of Hollywood films that have been shelved despite completing production in recent years. Warner Bros. previously scrapped the release of Batgirl, Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and Coyote vs. Acme.