Tracee Ellis Ross to host 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross has signed up to host the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The Black-ish star will helm the annual ceremony, which honours groundbreaking and game-changing women in the music industry.

"I'm hosting the @billboard women in music awards on march 6!" Tracee wrote in the caption of a poster announcing her new gig on Instagram.

Tracee, the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross, has plenty of experience hosting awards shows - she has previously emceed both the BET Awards and American Music Awards twice.

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday 6 March.

During the ceremony, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue will be presented with the Icon Award and country singer Maren Morris will be honoured with the Visionary Award. Meanwhile, British pop singer Charli XCX will receive the Powerhouse Award and rapper Ice Spice will take home the Hitmaker Award.

Other honourees include R&B star Victoria Monét (Rising Star Award), Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Young Miko (Impact Award), Brazilian singer-songwriter Luísa Sonza (Global Force Award), South Korean band NewJeans (Group of the Year), and Nigerian singer/producer TEMS (Breakthrough Award).

"We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams," said Billboard's Editorial Director, Hannah Karp, in a statement.