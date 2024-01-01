Robert De Niro gets emotional while talking about his baby daughter

Robert De Niro became emotional while talking about his nine-month-old daughter Gia.

The movie star has reflected on the past nine months after welcoming daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen last year.

"It feels great," he said of fatherhood in a new interview with AARP. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It's wondrous."

"When she gets older - who knows," the 80-year-old, visibly emotional, continued. "But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing ..."

The Taxi Driver star and Tiffany welcomed their daughter in April last year. They announced her birth the following month.

Robert, who is a father of seven, also shares Elliot and Helen with his ex-wife Grace Hightower. He also has Drena and Raphael with his former partner Diahnne Abbott and twins Aaron and Julian with Toukie Smith.

In an interview with The Guardian in October last year, the veteran actor admitted that he doesn't do the "heavy lifting" when it comes to his youngest child.

"It doesn't get easier," The Irishman star confessed about being a dad. "It is what it is. It's okay. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."