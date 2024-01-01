Sofia Richie expecting first baby

Sofia Richie is expecting her first baby with her husband Elliot Grainge.

In an interview with Vogue published on Thursday, the 25-year-old model confirmed that she and the music executive are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

During the interview, Sofia explained that she kept her pregnancy under wraps until now in order to "protect" her space.

"Pregnancy is really scary," she admitted. "I didn't realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

"She's growing pretty fast, so (the due date) is a bit up in the air," Sofia added of the baby.

The media personality has also revealed how she and Elliot, 30, found out the sex of their baby.

"I love the YouTubes and the TikTok's - even before I was talking about getting pregnant - of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca (our baby's gender), and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink," Lionel Richie's daughter explained.

She continued, "She left out the one with the correct colour inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter (though), and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

Sofia added of her husband, "I think it's so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He's very sensitive."

Sofia and Elliot first sparked romance rumours in January 2021. They announced their engagement in April the following year and tied the knot 12 months later.