Daniel Craig confirmed to star in Knives Out 3

Daniel Craig will reprise his role of detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 3.

The 007 actor is confirmed to star in the third Knives Out movie, but the rest of the cast will likely be all new.

Paying homage to classic Agatha Christie-style whodunnits, the new film will follow on from Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Previous movies have included stacked ensemble casts including Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson.

While news is scarce about the specifics of the new season, director Rian Johnson has admitted the 2023 Hollywood writers’ strike put the brakes on production – but he’s catching up.

“It’s coming along,” Rian told The Wrap.

“I obviously couldn’t work during the strike, and now that it’s over, I’m diving in full force, and so it’s coming along. I’ve got the premise, I’ve got the setting, I’ve got what the movie is in my head. It’s just a matter of writing the damn thing.”

The movie is set to begin filming later this year and will eventually premiere on Netflix.