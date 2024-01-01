Colman Domingo working on Nat King Cole biopic

Colman Domingo is to play Nat King Cole in a new biopic.

The Oscar-nominated actor is going to direct and star in the movie musical based on the life of the legendary crooner after co-writing the script - and he's revealed he's been working on the project for many years but is now looking forward to bringing it to the big screen.

In an episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, he said of the film: "I’ve been working on it quietly for a few years. It’s something I’m looking forward to putting together with some great partners."

Colman didn't give away any more details about the biopic, but he's believed to be planning to star as Cole - who died in 1965 at the age of 45 - and make his directing debut behind the camera.

He previously brought Nat King Cole's story to the stage by co-writing the play 'Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole' . The production premiered at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2019 with 'The West Wing' star Dule Hill playing Cole and told the story of the singer's 1957 Christmas TV special of 'The Nat King Cole Show'.

Colman previously hinted at plans to play an American music icon in an interview with Collider last year but refused to give away any of the details. He told the outlet: "I can't say it just yet, but I'm going to make my directorial debut for a feature film, playing an American icon.

"I co-wrote the script, and it's a movie musical. I don't know if I'm gonna lose my mind or what because I'm like, 'Okay, I'm going from my first leading role in a feature film to now slash, slash, slash, slash doing everything in the world'."

It's already a busy year for Colman, who was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in 'Rustin'.

He's also set to play Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson in Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biopic of the late pop superstar while his film schedule also includes roles in Ethan Coen’s 'Drive-Away Dolls' and Greg Kewdar’s 'Sing Sing'.