Jennifer Lopez to produce Bob the Builder feature film

Can she film it? Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to produce a movie version of Bob the Builder.

The 54-year-old singer and actress has signed on with toymaker Mattel to work on a new animated feature film based on the toddler-favourite TV series.

She posted the news to her Instagram Stories, captioning it simply, "Yes we can!!"

Anthony Ramos, who starred in the movie musical In the Heights, is set to voice the title role.

"For years, Bob the Builder's characters have inspired young people around the world," he told Variety magazine.

"A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!"

The film will see Bob travel to Puerto Rico to work on a major construction project.

While Mattel has only recently moved into the world of major movie production, the company's first outing, 2023's Barbie, was a global smash hit that grossed $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion) across all markets.