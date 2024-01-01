King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostate treatment

King Charles III has been admitted to hospital to be treated for an enlarged prostate.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed on Friday morning that the British monarch had been admitted to The London Clinic to undergo his treatment.

Palace officials announced the 75-year-old King's health news in a statement last week.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," they said. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Shortly after the announcement, his wife, Queen Camilla, assured the public King Charles was "fine".

"He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work," she told the crowd during a public engagement in Scotland.

The King's daughter-in-law, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, recently underwent planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic.

According to BBC News, the King paid her a visit in the private hospital on Friday morning before his own treatment.

It is not yet known how long he will remain in hospital.

Catherine, 42, was expected to be in the medical facility for 10 to fourteen days after her surgery last week. After she is discharged, she will continue her recovery at home and resume public duties after Easter.