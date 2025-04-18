Colman Domingo's 'mind was blown' seeing Jaafar Jackson rehearse for Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo was blown away watching his co-star Jaafar Jackson rehearse for their upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

The Euphoria actor, who is riding high following his Best Actor Oscar nomination this week, has signed up to play Joe Jackson, the controversial Jackson family patriarch, alongside Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar, who will play the King of Pop.

"I'm excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," Colman said in a statement, reports Deadline. "Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar's incredible transformation.

"After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael's essence is simply on another level."

Colman also shared the casting news on Instagram and called Jaafar "a revelation".

The upcoming biopic, titled Michael, will be directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan. The film will be released on 18 April 2025.

Also on Thursday, the Oscar nominee revealed to Variety that he is set to make his feature directorial debut with a biopic about legendary singer Nat King Cole. He will also star in the movie musical, which he co-wrote.

"I've been working on it quietly for a few years," he said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "It's something I'm looking forward to putting together with some great partners."

Colman was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar on Tuesday for his portrayal of activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin.