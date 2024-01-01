Robert Downey Jr. is glad he didn't win Oscar for Chaplin

Robert Downey Jr. is glad he didn't win his first Oscar back in 1993.

The Iron Man star feels it was better for him in the long run that he didn't win the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 biopic.

"I was young and crazy," Robert, 58, explained during a recent appearance on The View. "(A win) would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track."

Robert then turned to The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, his co-star in 1991's Soapdish, and said, "Whoopi remembers."

"We were on those tracks together," the actress, 68, agreed.

Following his first Oscar nomination, the Oppenheimer star was arrested and jailed several times on drug-related charges. He has been sober since a rehab stay in 2003.

During the interview, he described the early years of his career as "30 years of dependency".

Robert lost the 1993 Best Actor Oscar to Al Pacino for Scent of a Woman.

He was up for Best Supporting Oscar in 2009 for his performance in 2008's Tropic Thunder, but went home empty-handed, and is currently nominated for the same award for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The 2024 Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 10 March.