Paul Mescal tries to spend as little time as possible in Hollywood

Paul Mescal tries to spend the least time he can in Hollywood because it's "better for (his) soul".

The Irish actor knows that he needs to be a part of the Hollywood industry if he wants to further his career - but he doesn't want to spend much time in the heart of it.

"I have friends there and I enjoy being there but the least amount of time that I can spend there the better for my soul," he said on The Louis Theroux Podcast. "I feel like it is an unfamiliar place, it's not a place that I know, I don't know what the rules are.

"I'm not naive enough to assume I'm going to be able to wash my hands of that place. It's not going to work like that. But if I'm say, doing a press trip there, I will try to condense it to the least amount of time possible. I'd rather get in and out of there in three days and do the long-haul flight than have the comfort of being there."

Paul, 27, lived on the outskirts of Los Angeles for several months in 2021 before the release of his post-Normal People films - The Lost Daughter, Carmen and God's Own Creatures - but he insisted he didn't move to LA to bolster his career.

"I've only had one ever work meeting in LA and that was for Gladiator," he stated, referring to his upcoming Gladiator sequel with Ridley Scott.

Paul added that he doesn't take general meetings to network with directors and producers because he doesn't work well in that setting.

"I'm not good in a general meeting, I know that about myself," he explained. "I know I'm much better in a meeting if there's a script to read. I truly don't have the confidence to go in there and feel like I can wow somebody with just (a) chat over coffee."