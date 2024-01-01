Halyna Hutchins' family criticise SAG-AFTRA's defence of Alec Baldwin

Halyna Hutchins' family have criticised SAG-AFTRA's recent defence of Alec Baldwin.

Two years after the cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of Baldwin's film Rust, her family has slammed SAG-AFTRA for its recent statement defending the actor.

"The notion that an actor is not responsible if that actor holds a gun, points it at someone on a movie set, and discharges the weapon flies in the face of common sense and the law," the family's lawyer Gloria Allred wrote in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday.

The statement came one day after representatives for the union defended the It's Complicated star, 65, by stating that it is not the responsibility of the actor to assess the safety of firearms on set.

"To the extent that the charges filed on January 19 are based on an accusation of negligent use of a firearm predicated on this or any actor having a duty to inspect a firearm as part of its use, that is an incorrect assessment of the actual duties of an actor on set," the statement read.

SAG-AFTRA added that Baldwin is not "a firearms or weapons expert".

Earlier this week, it was announced that Baldwin had been indicted by a New Mexico grand jury and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

The actor was charged with manslaughter last year, however, the charges were dropped three months later.

Baldwin was holding a prop gun on the set of the film in 2021 when it discharged, killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring the director, Joel Souza.

The actor has maintained that he wasn't aware there was a live round in the gun and that he did not pull the trigger.