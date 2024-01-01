Sharon Stone 'wants to fall in love' this year

Sharon Stone wants 2024 to be "the year she falls in love."

The actress, 65, has admitted she's had several bad experiences after using dating apps.

In an interview with The Times, she recalled meeting one man who was a convicted felon, and another who was “a heroin addict who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me.”

She said, “I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay.’"

She also met two other men, who didn't work out romantically but ended up being more positive experiences.

"I was almost like a therapist,” she said. “One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it. And (the other) had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion. He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it. It was really rewarding for both of us.”

She added, “I don’t look for anything. I’ve never looked for anything. Because I don’t think that’s what happens. You’re standing somewhere, someone walks up and starts talking to you and you turn around and think, ‘What?’ And the next thing you know, two years have gone by."

The Casino star admitted she's hoping this year she will have more romantic success. "This is the year that I want to fall in love - 100 per cent,” she said.

Sharon was married to film producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1987, and Phil Bronstein from 1998–2004.

She and Phil share a son Roan, 23, who they adopted. In 2005 she adopted Laird, now 18, followed by her third son, Quinn, now 17, a year later.