Zendaya wants third Dune movie

Zendaya would "of course" return for 'Dune 3'.

The 27-year-old actress is open to reprising her role of Chani in a potential 'Dune Messiah' film and insisted that she will work with director Denis Villeneuve again anytime he asks.

She told Fandango: "Would we be down? I mean of course. Anytime Denis calls it’s a yes from me, at least. I’m excited to see what happens. I started Messiah and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, and I think there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than him [Villeneuve].”

'Dune: Part Two', starring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson will be released in March and Zendaya can't wait to see it.

She said: "I'm just excited to see … It’s just anticipation.

"Whenever he is ready. I know he’s a perfectionist in many ways and doesn’t want to share things unless he’s fully ready to do that. So [I’m] respecting that and waiting until he’s ready.”

Villeneuve previously revealed he would love to make a trilogy, with the third movie based on Frank Herbert’s 'Dune Messiah', the second book in his 'Dune' series.

He told Empire: "If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. I will say, there are words on paper [for a third film].”