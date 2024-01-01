Danielle Brooks was initially 'too shy' to approach Oprah Winfrey

Danielle Brooks has confessed that she was initially "too shy" to approach Oprah Winfrey.

The actress has recalled the first time she was introduced to Oprah, who produced her latest film, The Color Purple.

"I was just too shy to approach her," Danielle, 34, admitted during an interview with The Guardian. "I didn't want her to think I wanted anything from her."

Danielle, best known for playing Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson in Orange Is the New Black, continued, "I just hid in a corner and whenever she waved at me I'd wave back."

The star noted that she and Oprah, 69, first connected when she got a phone call from the iconic talk show host to tell her that she had landed a role in The Color Purple, directed by Blitz Bazawule.

"At the end of a two-hour phone call with Miss O, I knew in that moment my life was going to change," the actress told the publication. "I felt, 'OK, this is going to be a beautiful experience.'"

Danielle was cast as Sofia, a role that Oprah had played in the 1985 version of the film, directed by Steven Spielberg. Just like Oprah, Danielle has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.

The Color Purple is in cinemas now.