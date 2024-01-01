Tom Selleck remembers Matthew Perry's 'raw talent'

Tom Selleck has paid tribute to his late friend Matthew Perry’s “raw talent”.

The stars became close during Tom’s recurring role on Friends, in which he played Monica Geller’s love interest Richard Burke.

The Blue Bloods actor has shared his admiration for the late actor’s incredible gift for making people laugh while playing Chandler Bing in the TV show.

“He was raw talent,” Tom told USA Today. “Matthew's gone, so it's easy to say this, but it's true. I think he was the most talented of a very talented group of people."

In one memorable Friends episode, Chandler and Richard began morphing into one another after spending a lot of time together. Chandler was so keen to be more like Richard, he even decided to grow a moustache.

Tom has revealed the cast and crew could barely contain their amusement when Matthew debuted his facial hair.

"(Perry) walked onto the set, and that brought the house down," Tom recalled with a smile.

The 78-year-old star also said his long-standing friendship with Matthew’s father helped break the ice when he began working on the set of Friends.

"Everybody couldn't have been nicer to me,” Tom shared. "But every day I'd see Matthew, and I'd ask him, 'How's your father?' And he'd always smile and we'd catch up. I got to know his father when I was a young struggling actor. Almost any commercial or pilot I went out on, there was John. We became real good friends."

Matthew died aged 54 after being found unresponsive in a hot tub in October 2023.