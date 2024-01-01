Dakota Johnson hails Taylor Swift as 'most powerful person in America'

Dakota Johnson has described Taylor Swift as the “most powerful person in America”.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress made the claim as she hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend.

During her opening monologue on the show, Dakota made a dig at former U.S. President Donald Trump as she celebrated Taylor’s global success.

“The last time I hosted was right after the ‘SNL’ 40th anniversary. I was actually in the audience for that special,” Dakota told the audience as a photo from the 2015 episode was shown.

“Look at this collection of people: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg.”

Dakota continued, “And look who’s sitting right behind me,” as the camera zoomed in on Trump.

“Crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” Dakota quipped as the camera quickly switched focus to Taylor.

Cruel Summer singer Taylor is no stranger to SNL.

The 34-year-old star recently made a surprise cameo on the entertainment show alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce to support rapper Ice Spice.

Alongside Dakota, Justin Timberlake also featured in last night’s line-up.

The singer thrilled fans with a rendition of his hit Mirrors, and also performed his new tracks Selfish and Sanctified.

“What are you doing up here, are you lost?” Dakota joked as Justin appeared on stage after his name was announced.