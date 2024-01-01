Khloe Kardashian reveals 'working out is my therapy'

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she works out to "cope with stress."

The reality star took to Snapchat to do a Q&A over the weekend and told viewers how she keeps her mind strong.

"Working out is my therapy,” she said. “For me, it’s the best way to cope with stress. It keeps me focused. It keeps me strong physically and mentally.”

Her admission came just days after Tristan Thompson, her former partner and father to her two children, was suspended from the NBA for 25 games without pay after he tested positive for the banned substances ibutamoren and SARM LGD-403. Both of these are considered performance enhancers.

Khloe, 39, and Tristan, 32, had an on-off relationship since meeting in 2016. He allegedly cheated on her several times during their time together, including fathering another child while a surrogate was expecting their son, Tatum, now 17 months. The pair split in 2022.

Khloe recently spoke about co-parenting with Tristan.

“I had to learn to take control of my feelings,” she told tmrw magazine.