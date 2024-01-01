Jamie Dornan fights back tears as he recalls his mother's death

Jamie Dornan has revealed what it was like losing his mother to cancer when he was just 16.

The Tourist star talked to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4 show, Desert Island Discs about his late mother.

"I sometimes feel guilty saying this, but there's a lot I don't remember about her," he admitted. "You are not expecting any of that to be taken away."

Jamie recalled his dad telling him that his mum was ill. "I am sort of thankful it was told to me straight like that," he said. "My dad, I remember him saying 'you can't let this be the thing that defines us' and I'm really grateful for those words. He was trying to say that you can live a fulfilled, positive and happy life still, now that doesn't lessen the impact of losing mum or anything but I guess it was just dad giving us the okay to see happiness in our future."

He also talked about losing four friends in a car crash, around the same time as his mum died, saying it left him in "shock and denial."

"I drank a lot," said the 41-year-old. "I was probably depressed if I'm really honest with myself, and just clueless about what I wanted to do."

Jamie's dad died during the pandemic.