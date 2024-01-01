Ally McBeal star reveals hurt over 'anorexia' accusations

Calista Flockhart admits she was left 'depressed' over 'body shaming' chatter.

The actress says her years working on law comedy-drama Ally McBeal were marred by ongoing media speculation about her weight and size.

"I don't think that would ever happen today," Calista told The New York Times.

"They call it body-shaming now. I haven't thought about it in a long time, but it's really not OK to accuse someone of having a disease that a lot of people struggle with."

Calista, 59, said she was frequently worried the talk about her health would be enough to ruin her chances of working beyond Ally McBeal. The show ran from 1997 until 2002.

"I was an easy target, I guess," she said.

"It was painful, it was complicated. I loved working on 'Ally McBeal,' and it just made it sour. I was very sleep-deprived and I was depressed about it. I did think that it was going to ruin my career.

"I didn't think anybody would ever hire me again, because they would just assume I had anorexia, and that would be the end of that."

She added that her mother was also very slightly built, suggesting her size was merely genetic.

"I honestly have never been in a situation where I have to watch my weight," Calista explained.

"My mom is 4' 11" (150cm) now, and she weighed 93 pounds (42kg) when she was married. Talk about a little tiny elf. I just have small bones, and I just am lucky."