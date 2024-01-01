Catherine, Princess of Wales returns home following hospitalisation

Catherine, Princess of Wales has been discharged from hospital following her planned abdominal surgery.

After more than 10 days in the hospital, the 42-year-old royal is now recovering at home in Windsor, England.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday.

On behalf of Catherine and her husband Prince William, the palace spokesperson thanked the staff at The London Clinic and those who have expressed their support during her hospitalisation.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the statement continued. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Catherine was admitted to the private hospital on 17 January for the planned abdominal operation. She is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

In the original statement about her hospitalisation, Kensington Palace officials apologised on the royal's behalf for postponing her commitments.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they stated.

King Charles III reportedly visited his daughter-in-law Catherine at The London Clinic on Friday morning before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. It is unclear when he will be discharged from the hospital.