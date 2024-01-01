Ed Westwick engaged

Ed Westwick has become engaged to Amy Jackson.

Ed, best known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, and his partner of over two years have announced that they are engaged.

The 36-year-old and Amy, a British model and former Bollywood star, took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of snaps of the proposal.

The post was simply captioned, "Hell Yes," with a ring emoji.

The photos show the British actor proposing to his now-fiancé on a picturesque bridge in Switzerland. The pair have been enjoying a vacation in Gstaad, an upmarket resort town in the Swiss Alps.

Ed also reposted one of the snaps to his Stories, captioning it, "I hit the jackpot."

The Chalet Girl star and Supergirl actress, 31, are believed to have been dating since December 2021.

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship, however, Ed revealed last year that they met at a racecourse in their home country.

"I made the first move," he told The Times of India in July. "We were invited to an event in England at a racetrack. So, I walked over and asked her out on a coffee date. I knew we both had pets, so I even suggested we could walk our dogs."