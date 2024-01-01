Kim Kardashian to produce Elizabeth Taylor docuseries

Kim Kardashian is set to produce a docuseries about Elizabeth Taylor.

The reality star/fashion mogul has announced that she will executive produce an upcoming docuseries about the Hollywood icon. The 43-year-old will also feature in the project.

The docuseries, which has been given the working title Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, has been commissioned by the BBC and will consist of three parts.

"Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter," Kim said in a statement. "She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life - and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint."

The Skims founder conducted the last interview with the Cat on a Hot Tin Roof star before her death in March 2011.

According to Variety, the docuseries will explore Elizabeth's legendary acting career as well as her work as a businesswoman, advocate and activist.

In addition to Kim, the interviews will feature Dame Joan Collins and her close friends Margaret O'Brien and Carole Bayer Sager.

BBC commissioning editor Alistair Pegg said of the project, "This exciting series promises a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor - both her technique and power as an actor, and her capacity for reinventing herself."

The release date for Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, which is still in production, has not yet been announced.