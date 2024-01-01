King Charles III released from hospital

King Charles III has been released from hospital following his prostate procedure.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Charles has returned home after his corrective surgery earlier in the week.

"The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation," the palace said in a statement.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Charles, 75, left the London Clinic on Monday afternoon, after a three-night stay at the facility.

It's believed he will take around a month off public duties as he recuperates.

He was seen smiling and waving as he left the clinic with Queen Camilla by his side.