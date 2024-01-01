Shannen Doherty reveals cancer treatment resulted in ‘miracle’

Shannen Doherty has hailed her latest cancer treatment as a "miracle."

The Beverly Hills 90210 star, who is receiving treatment for stage IV breast cancer, has talked about how well her body has responded to a new infusion.

"I’m on a new cancer infusion, and after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see,'” she said on her Let's Be Clear podcast.

"After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.'”

The blood-brain barrier can make it hard for anticancer drugs to enter the brain to destroy cancer cells. Shannen had a brain tumour removed last year.

Shannen, 52, told how she is continuing the treatment with the approval of her doctors. "That it’s actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break,'” she said. “Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they’re right in front of your face.”