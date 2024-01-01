Joan Collins reveals secret to successful marriage

Joan Collins has admitted the secret to making her fifth marriage last is "adoring each other as people."

The Dynasty star, 90, has been married to Percy Gibson, 59, for 22 years.

"We love each other in a very deep way," she told E! News. "We love each other, adore each other - as people, not just husband and wife or lovers. We like each other."

She believes that getting to know each other before they became romantically involved helped their marriage last the distance.

"We got to know each other very, very well before we committed," she said. "We really really got to know each other deeply in the right way."

She joked that was something she "hadn't done with any of the other four."

The couple met in 2000 when Percy produced a play she was in.

"I wake up every morning and I think, 'Oh I'm really lucky to be alive,'" she said. "I know my husband is gonna bring me a delicious cup of coffee, which he always does. And if he goes to work out, which he does, he'll leave me a little note, which I think is sweet."

Before the pair got married in 2002, Joan had tied the knot with Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, and Peter Holm.