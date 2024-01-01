Drew Barrymore got catfished on a dating app

Drew Barrymore has revealed she was the victim of a dating con artist.

The actress and talk-show queen told her The Drew Barrymore Show co-host Ross Matthews she was delighted when a message from a professional athlete popped up on her online dating profile.

“This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams,” Drew revealed, adding she went on to send the man a gushing response.

“I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I went to the first practice game and I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and like, we didn’t have any teams and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams. It’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.’”

Unfortunately, though, Drew’s football WAG fantasies were cut short soon afterwards, when the man told her he had lied about his job to get her attention – and he was actually a struggling musician.

“He’s a musician that thought he was being cute,” Drew explained.

She added that it wasn’t until the man called her ‘Drewski’, perhaps in a bid to be playful, that she completely turned on him.

And Drew concluded her rant with a scathing message to camera, aimed squarely at the fibbing lothario.

“I hate you,” she said. “You made me feel stupid. I don’t know who you are – I feel so dumb! Why did we have to get off on this foot – I hate you!”