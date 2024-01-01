Kim Kardashian to produce and star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries

Kim Kardashian is set to feature herself in a three-part programme about the life of Elizabeth Taylor.

The reality star and business mogul has signed on to both executive produce and appear in a documentary TV series commissioned by the BBC, retelling the story of Elizabeth Taylor’s rise to fame.

Kim herself conducted the final interview Elizabeth gave, before her death in 2011.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” Kim said in a statement.

“She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

With the working title Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, the show will explore Elizabeth’s acting methodology and process in a bid to show how she reinvented the relationship between movie stars and their public.

It will also delve into the actress’s lifelong reinvention of herself from child star, to sex symbol, businesswoman at the helm of a billion-dollar fragrance empire, and activist and advocate for AIDS patients.

The series will include interviews with Elizabeth’s close friend – and onetime fierce competitor – Joan Collins, as well as scientist Dr Anthony Fauci who worked alongside Elizabeth in the fight against AIDS.