Caitlyn Jenner claims she didn't consent to appearance in son Brandon's reality TV show

Caitlyn Jenner has claimed she didn't consent to her appearance in her son Brandon Jenner's new show At Home With the Jenners.

Attorneys for the TV personality reportedly reached out to the show's production company and threatened to pursue legal action unless she was removed from future episodes of the series and edited out of the episodes she had already appeared in.

Caitlyn, 74, reposted TMZ's story on Monday night and confirmed that her appearance on Brandon's show jeopardised her contract with Fox News.

"I have never been more excited working @FoxNews, reaching millions, especially in light of the presidential election and the summer Olympics right around the corner," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Reality TV has been in the rearview mirror for a while now. I wish my son nothing but the best for his cooking show!"

The former Olympian, who is a contributor with Fox News, insisted that she "never joined" Brandon's series and did not give permission to be filmed for it.

After a user wrote, "Threatening to sue your own son is peak Jenner," Caitlyn replied, "That is a total misrepresentation of the piece. The Production company used footage of me without my permission, knowledge, or consent while I have an exclusivity clause with the network, I work for, Fox. I would never sue my children."

Another user asked, "How were you filmed unknowingly? Was this a hidden camera show? Did you sign a release? I literally cannot understand how this is possible."

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded, "No release. No notice. Nothing."

Teasers for At Home With the Jenners featured footage of Caitlyn, and Brandon told The U.S. Sun that she would appear on the show.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn reportedly called Brandon, 42, to express her anger at her inclusion and she was scrubbed from the series.

Caitlyn shares Brandon and Brody with her ex-wife Linda Thompson. She also has two older children from her first marriage, and Kendall and Kylie from her marriage to Kris Jenner.