Dominic West spent two days in bed after reading The Crown reviews

Dominic West has admitted that he spent two days in bed after reading reviews for The Crown.

In an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today show on Tuesday, the British actor confessed that he was relieved when his time on the Netflix historical drama series came to an end.

During the interview, Dominic was asked if he was concerned about the royal family's reaction to the show, in which he played Prince Charles before he became King Charles III.

"I don't want to make their lives any more difficult than they already are, so I suppose it does concern you," the 54-year-old replied. "All reactions worry me. I read all the reviews and spent two days in bed. So yes, I'm a sensitive soul, I worry about what people think."

The actor, who is currently starring in the theatre production of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, added that it is "such a relief now to go back to theatre and not have to talk about the monarchy anymore."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dominic admitted that he was initially hesitant to accept the role in The Crown, but added that "you don't turn down a Peter Morgan script very easily."

The actor also noted that there were several benefits to playing the British royal.

"I loved being on it. I loved wearing the clothes. I loved driving the cars and I loved having people bow to me," he revealed. "It's an absolutely wonderful feeling."

Dominic starred in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown. He appeared opposite Imelda Staunton who played Queen Elizabeth II, and Elizabeth Debicki, who took on the role of Princess Diana.

The Crown ran from 2016 to 2023.