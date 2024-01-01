Megan Thee Stallion announces Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion is set to hit the road this summer with her first solo tour.

Fresh off the release of her diss track Hiss, the rapper has come in hot with the news she’ll be touring solo over the Northern summer.

While she’s currently still working on her as-yet-untitled studio album, Megan, 28, popped into Good Morning America and let slip she’s ready to get on stage.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year,” she said. “The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime.”

Having spent the previous few years’ summers working on albums, Megan’s goal now is to complete the next one in time to kick off her tour schedule.

“I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019,” she explained.

“So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Megan also opened up about the 2022 trial she was a part of after being shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez. He pulled the trigger and shot at her feet during a disagreement at a pool party.

The aftermath, she said, had been brutal – with the backlash from Tory’s fans almost leaving her unable to return to music.

“It was really rough because for the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me,” Megan said.

“I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, ‘I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting.’ But I had to tell myself, you know what, I don’t want to give up.”