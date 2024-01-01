Robert Downey Jr launches coffee company

Robert Downey Jr credits caffeine for “my sanity”, launches coffee-pod business.

He may play a superhero on screen, but it seems the Iron Man actor needs a bit of help getting started in his real life.

Robert says his life would be impossible to conduct without the caffeination coffee gives him so it made sense to consider it for a business idea.

“I credit coffee, in part, for my sanity,” he told People magazine as Happy coffee launched.

Having partnered with serial entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky – whose previous ventures include EOS lip balm and Hello dental products – Robert wanted his product to cover all bases, selling everything from whole beans to coffee pods, without getting too mass-market, or too artisanal.

“It's just become such a massive industry,” he said.

“But we realised you're either getting stuff that tastes like pencil shavings, or you're getting the stuff that was passed through the small intestine of a yak.”

The pair said they didn’t want to come across as coffee snobs – just aficionados.

“We didn't want to be, we made up this word, baristacrats. We didn't want to be snobby,” Craig explained.

“It was important for us to make something that could elevate the everyday.”