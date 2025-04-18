Nia Long 'honoured' to portray Michael Jackson's mother Katherine in upcoming biopic

Nia Long feels "honoured" to be embodying Katherine Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

The Boyz n the Hood actress will play the Jackson family matriarch alongside Colman Domingo as her on-screen husband Joe Jackson and the King of Pop's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role.

"Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family," she said of the 93-year-old in a statement. "As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honoured to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson's story with audiences everywhere."

The biopic, titled Michael, began filming earlier this month. Training Day's Antoine Fuqua is directing the film from a script by John Logan.

Fuqua added, "Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I've been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I'm excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times."

Michael is being produced by Graham King, the man behind 2018's Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, alongside the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

The film is due to be released on 18 April 2025.