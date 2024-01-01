Goldie Hawn heaps praise on Kate Hudson following release of debut single

Goldie Hawn has praised her daughter Kate Hudson following the release of her debut single Talk About Love.

The Private Benjamin actress took to social media to praise the Almost Famous star's singing and songwriting skills after Kate released the song on Tuesday.

"Not only can you sing my baby, but you can also write songs like nobody's business," she wrote in the comments of Kate's Instagram post.

She also promoted the track on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Listen to my songbird sing, it'll blow your mind."

Kate, 44, wrote the song with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and famed songwriter Linda Perry and worked independently with Fujikawa and producer Johan Carlsson to find her unique sound, which she has described as "delicious and sexy".

"You only have one first single," Kate said in a press release. "And I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in. I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!"

While Talk About Love is her first official single, Kate has previously sung in the films Nine and Music and the TV show Glee.

The Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery star first announced plans to record an album in 2022. It is due to be released later this year.