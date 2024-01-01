Keke Palmer hints at retiring from acting

Keke Palmer has hinted that she will retire from acting soon.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the 30-year-old opened up about the future of her acting career.

"I don't know. I think the timer has started," Keke told the publication. "I think it's because I just haven't felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it's around the corner."

She added, "I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner."

Keke found fame when she was cast as the lead in Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP. She starred in the show from 2008 to 2011. She has since gone on to star in films including 2019's Hustlers and 2022's Alice.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Nope actress shared that she plans to raise her son Leodis, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, away from the spotlight.

"I want to raise him to know that if life is a school, get out there and learn," Keke explained. "A part of learning in this place, I think, is to love and to know how to first be unconditionally loving to yourself, so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn't disadvantage them but instead empowers them."

Keke and Darius welcomed their son in February 2023 before splitting in October of that year. The former couple have been embroiled in legal battles ever since.

Last year, the actress was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Darius after she accused him of physical abuse. Meanwhile, Darius filed his own restraining order, claiming that Keke had been physically abusive towards him.