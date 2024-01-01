Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles III health after prostate treatment

Queen Camilla has given an update on King Charles III's health after his recent prostate treatment.

In a new update following the British monarch's recent hospitalisation, Queen Camilla has revealed that he is "getting on".

"He's getting on, doing his best," the Queen stated during an appearance at the launch of Maggie's Cancer Support Centre at London's Royal Free Hospital on Wednesday.

Camilla had previously shared her husband was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work".

On Friday, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had been admitted to The London Clinic for his corrective treatment.

King Charles was discharged on Monday after a three-night stay at the facility.

Shortly after the King, 75, left the hospital, Buckingham Palace announced that he would be postponing his upcoming public engagements "to allow for a period of private recuperation".

Charles was treated for a benign enlarged prostate, which according to the NHS, is a common condition in older men.

On Monday, it was also announced that the King's daughter-in-law, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, had been discharged from the London Clinic after nearly two weeks after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery.

The details of Catherine's condition have not been revealed.