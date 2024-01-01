Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the second time

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter for a second time.

The star was previously charged with the same crime in 2022, over the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of Rust in 2021.

He also pleaded not guilty the first time around, but the charge was dismissed in April 2023.

Special prosecutors brought the new case following fresh analysis of the gun used on set during the filming of Rust.

Alec entered the plea in a court filing in which he waived his right to an arraignment that was scheduled for Thursday.

Alec was pointing a gun, that should been loaded with dummy rounds, at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her as well as wounding director Joel Souza.

The 65-year-old has said he had pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired. The FBI has since ruled the gun couldn’t have fired without the trigger being pulled.

If he's convicted, he could spend up to 18 months in prison.

The filming of Rust resumed last year after Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins, agreed to it. He is now working in the role of executive producer on the set.