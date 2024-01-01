Kelly Clarkson reveals pre-diabetic diagnosis motivated her to lose weight

Kelly Clarkson has revealed a "pre-diabetic" diagnosis prompted her to become fitter.

The host of the Kelly Clarkson Show admitted the health scare forced her to examine her diet and exercise routine.

After guest Kevin James told Kelly she looked "great", she replied, "Oh, thank you. Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic."

She went on to admit she "wasn't shocked," by the news.

"I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn't shocked by it. But they did, they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic, you're right on the borderline.' I was like, 'But I'm not there yet.'"

She recently told People how she dropped the weight.

"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor - a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat - sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

She also revealed she is active several times a week.

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum," she explained. "Walking in the city is quite the workout."

Kelly, 41, and her two children, River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven, moved from Los Angeles to New York City last year after Kelly and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock finalised their divorce in 2022.